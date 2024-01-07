SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews airlifted a toddler to the hospital after the child was accidentally burned in Sunny Isles Beach, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue responded to Poinciana Island Drive after the 1-year old victim suffered accidental burns from hot water, late Sunday morning.

Paramedics airlifted the young patient to Ryder Trauma Center to have their injuries checked out.

