SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a toddler to the hospital after a frightening fall in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The 1 year-old fell from the second floor of an apartment building near Southwest 202nd Street and 120th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

The child was airlifted to the trauma center at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, As of Thursday night, the victim’s condition is unknown.

