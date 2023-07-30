MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Miami that happened just after midnight on Sunday.

Officers responded to the incident in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and 58th Terrace, where they found a woman dead on the scene.

Several streets in the area have been blocked off meanwhile crews worked to remove the body.

7News is working to gather more information as it is unclear if any arrests have been made.

