FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With only one week away from Election Day, many South Florida voters are not waiting until then to voice their choice.

While the early voting hasn’t hit the record numbers seen in 2020, both supervisor of elections in Miami-Dade and Broward said now is the time where voters must choose how they want to voice their choice.

“It’s been very busy, so we are very thrilled with the results so far,” said Joe Scott, Broward County Supervisor of Elections.

“I think this election is going to be pretty much on par with other presidential elections, which is going to be around 70%,” said Christina White, Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections.

Hundreds of thousands of South Florida voters have already made their way to the polls as some were seen showing up at early voting polling sites, Tuesday.

Some of them dropped off their ballots off or mailed them in.

“I don’t want to take a chance not to be able to do it at the last minute,” said a voter.

“I think it’s a great idea to go in and early vote. I’m not so sure I fully trust the whole entire system but I would like to get in and get my vote in first,” said a voter.

During canvassing meetings, like the one in Broward County, activists and lawyers on both sides are watching as already cast ballots, that were rejected by the machines for whatever reason, are scrutinized.

Members of the public are welcome.

“I believe once they see how professional we run it, they’ll understand the process is real and their vote does count,” Scott said.

So far, more than a third of eligible voters in both counties have cast a ballot.

Although the choices voters made are private, as of Tuesday afternoon, more than 200,000 Democrats in Broward County have already voted, along with nearly 111,000 Republicans. Almost 93,000 with no party affiliation and nearly 8,000 others.

In Broward County, more than 183,000 have voted by mail, with more than 235,000 voters casting a ballot in person.

“Vote-by-mail is down a lot and a lot of those people appear to have decided to vote early instead of voting by mail,” Scott said.

In Miami-Dade County, as of Tuesday, nearly 191,000 Democrats have cast ballots, along with over 221,000 Republicans. Nearly 140,000 voters with no party affiliation have already voted, with nearly 10,000 others.

More than 221,000 have voted by mail, with just over 338,000 voting in person in Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured long lines at various voting sites in Miami-Dade.

“My recommendation is to go on the website and look at the wait times, so why not take a few extra minutes to drive to a site time that you can essentially be in and out of,” White said.

In both counties, officials said to make a plan and to get your ballot in.

“Very easy,” said a voter.

“I think we owe it to our country, yes, it’s not if I want to, just we must,” said a voter.

Early voting runs through Nov. 3.

On Election Day, voters need to go to their exact precinct listed on the voter card instead of an early voting site.

The 2024 general election is on Nov. 5.

