1 week after Sally, homes in South Miami-Dade flood again

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Floodwaters have once again seeped into homes in a South Miami-Dade neighborhood, just over a week after outer bands from the system that would become Hurricane Sally brought heavy rains across South Florida.

7News cameras captured knee-deep standing water outside of Daniela Vela’s home, Sunday afternoon.

“We’re obviously underwater,” she said.

The homeowner said what makes the situation even more frustrating is that this is the second time this month her home of nearly two years has been affected.

“Water has flooded my house for the second time in less than a week,” she said.

7News captured standing water inside the home back on Sept. 12, after it was drenched by then Tropical Storm Sally.

Now the weekend’s downpours have left Vela’s house a soggy mess.

​”Everything around us is dry, and once again, just a little bit of rain is enough to fill my home with water,” she said.

Cameras showed standing water throughout the home, including the kitchen and bathrooms.

Outside the home, crews are working well into the night to try to pump some of the water out.

The problem is also affecting a nearby house, the vacant retirement home of Gabriel Grocholski’s aunt, as well as other neighbors’ homes.

“We have nearly two feet of water on our property,” said Grocholski. “I myself had to set up pumps to come from my house to help these neighbors who are literally losing everything.”

Vela said this is something that has already happened.

“We’ve been promised a drainage system for over six months, and nothing has happened,” she said. “My whole home is ruined. No one is taking responsibility for it.”

As of Sunday night, the floodwaters outside Vela’s home have somewhat receded.

She said she called her project manager about the situation last week but has yet to hear back.

