MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after a crash that has led to the closure of the 79th Street Causeway’s west bridge in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-car collision along the westbound lanes of the bridge, at around 4:15 p.m., Friday.

An aerial view captured the white sedan and white pickup truck that were involved in the crash.

Fire officials said they have taken on person to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The patient’s condition is unknown.

The west bridge was initially shut down in both directions, but the eastbound lanes and all but one westbound lane have since reopened to traffic. Drivers are still advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.