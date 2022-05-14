HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was transported to the hospital after a plane reportedly crashed on a bridge in Haulover Beach.

Authorities responded to calls of the crash that took place near the 10800 block of Collins Avenue at the Haulover Beach bridge around 1 p.m., Saturday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the single engineer aircraft crashed. A vehicle, that was apparently struck by the aircraft, is also seen on the bridge.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a plane crash on the Haulover Inlet Bridge, Collins Avenue between 96 and 163 Street is currently closed. Expect heavy traffic delays and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/gevmpRHveT — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 14, 2022

The victim was transported via air rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic is currently closed around 158th Street going north, down to Bal Harbour on 95th Street going south.

Marine traffic was redirected away from the sandbar by the area of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

At this time, drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

