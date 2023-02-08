NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

Pembroke Park Police arrived to the scene along the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon.

Once at the scene, officers found a vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

Miami-Dade Police officials said that the shooting involved two pedestrians firing shots at two different vehicles with shots being exchanged in the area of 1000 Northeast 215th Street.

One of those vehicles was found in Pembroke Park with the occupant of that vehicle suffering a gunshot wound.

Businesses owners in Pembroke Park were not aware of what happened as the saw the vehicle with bullet holes in the parking lot.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the victim was in his 20s, in stable condition and was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Pembroke Pines Police are now trying to sort how this incident started with the help of MDPD.

There are no descriptions of the people involved nor do police know where the second vehicle is.

