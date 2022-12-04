MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities responded to an incident in Miami that escalated when an officer discharged his firearm.

Officers were dispatched around 3.a.m. on Sunday due to reports of an assault in a parking area Wynwood.

Officers said while trying to get hold of the suspect near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 27th street, a officer fired his gun.

During the confrontation the suspect was grazed by the bullet.

He was taken toJackson Memorial Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

This case remains an active investigation.

