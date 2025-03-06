NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s officers were seen investigating the scene of a reported shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident took place at Northwest 22nd Ave. and 90th Street, where a house was taped off early Thursday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived on the scene, transporting a victim with gunshot wounds to the face as a trauma alert to a nearby hospital.

No word on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

