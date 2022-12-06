SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported after being shot at a South Florida mall.

On Monday, just before 9:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting at the Dadeland Mall, located at 7535 North Kendall Drive, in the Kendall area of Southwest Miami-Dade.

One person sustained a gunshot wound and has been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

