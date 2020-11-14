1 transported after house fire in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have responded to a house fire in North Miami Beach.

The fire broke out at a home near Northeast 19th Avenue and 178th Street, early Saturday.

Firefighters said they managed to save one person.

“On arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire in the rear efficiency of the home. One victim was pulled from the house and transported to a local hospital,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Christopher True.

The status of the victim’s condition is unknown.

Crews also said a second person who was inside the home managed to get out by themselves.

The cause of the house fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.