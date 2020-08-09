1 transported after fatal car collision in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two cars have been involved in a deadly crash in Homestead Saturday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Southwest 177th Avenue and 248th Street.

At least one person was transported to the hospital.

Crews remained on the scene well into the night to clean up the debris left behind.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

