1 transported after box truck, 2 cars collide on I-95 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a box truck and two cars collided on Interstate 95 in Miami, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol and City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the rollover crash along the southbound lanes near Northwest 20th Street, just before 1 p.m., Thursday.

The box truck overturned as a result of the collision and came to rest on its right side.

SkyForce HD captured the truck and a white sedan with extensive damage.

Paramedics transported the injured victim to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The incident caused heavy traffic near the scene of the crash, where troopers shut down all but two southbound lanes.

All lanes have since reopened.

