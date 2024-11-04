MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating an alleged shooting in Miami.

Miami Police along with Crime Scene Investigator units were seen at 1064 West Flagler Street conducting an investigation in response to reports of an apparent shooting.

The investigation was mainly centered around the back exit of businesses in the area.

At the scene, police found a man that had been shot.

A spokesperson with the police department said the man was alert and conscious.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

What led up to the shooting is unknown.

