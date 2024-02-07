HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting at a South Florida hospital has left one man injured.

Hialeah Police responded to shots fired at Palmetto General Hospital in 2001 West 68th Street in Hialeah.

According to police, a fight broke out in the parking lot of the hospital by the maternity ward. The fight led to one person being shot.

Detectives said a person yelled that there was a shooting, leading to security calling police.

The injured victim ran into the ER for treatment. Detectives believe the injuries are non-life threatening.

The hospital underwent a brief lockdown that has been lifted.

It is unclear if anyone is in custody or the relationship between the two subjects.

