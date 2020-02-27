1 seriously hurt after 8-vehicle crash on Palmetto Expressway

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being involved in an eight-vehicle crash along the Palmetto Expressway during rush hour.

Hialeah Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene along the southbound lanes near Northwest 122nd Street, Thursday morning.

7SkyForce HD observed a bus, tractor-trailer and several damaged cars.

Officials said a 50-year-old man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

