NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Troopers have reopened all but one southbound lane on the Florida Turnpike Extension in Northwest Miami-Dade after a crash led to the closure of the highway in both directions.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the southbound lanes near Interstate 75, just before 5 p.m., Friday.

Aerial cameras captured a light colored SUV and a dark colored pickup truck off to the right shoulder of the highway next to a rescue truck.

About 45 minutes after first responders arrived, a rescue helicopter was seen taking off from the scene to transport a victim to an area hospital.

Investigators have not specified how many vehicles were involved and how many people were injured.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

