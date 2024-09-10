MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have rushed at least one person to the hospital following a police-involved shooting in Miami.

City of Miami Police units responded to the area of Northwest 65th Street and 15th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials have set up two command posts in the area.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the person being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital is in critical condition.

7Skyforce captured Miami Fire Rescue vehicles and police cruisers in the courtyard area of a Liberty Square apartment complex.

An ambulance was captured heading to the hospital being followed by a police cruiser.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Officials urge drivers are to avoid 15th Avenue between 66th and 67th streets due to congestion of police vehicles, as detectives continue their investigation.

https://twitter.com/MiamiPD/status/1833617908829675872 X

