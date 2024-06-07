CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed one person to the hospital after they crashed their car into a canal in Cutler Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a scene of the crash near 18900 South Dixie Highway in Cutler Bay, Friday.

7Skyforce flew over the scene after multiple emergency units arrived at the scene.

Officials safely pulled the victim out of the car before it submerged.

Paramedics transported the patient to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash is also unclear.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.