OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a person to the hospital after an auto shop erupted in flames in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the shop near the 2001 block of Northwest 139th Street on Thursday evening.

Firefighters battled the flames and heavy smoke coming from a car inside the shop that was engulfed in flames.

After a fire attack from a dozen firefighters, the fire was extinguished.

A person was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital after suffering burns to their hands. Their condition is unknown.

7News cameras captured the person being transported with bandaged hands and legs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.