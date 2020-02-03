1 right lane blocked on SB Turnpike after truck overturns in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have blocked one right lane along the southbound Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade after a truck overturned on the highway.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash near the Northwest 74th Street exit, just after 5:15 p.m., Monday.

Investigators said the truck has leaked fuel onto the highway. Hazmat crews have responded and are working to contain the leak.

Officials said no one has been transported in connection with the crash.

Authorities initially shut down all southbound lanes, but the three left lanes have since reopened.

However, the entrance to the southbound Turnpike from Northwest 74th Street remains open and unaffected.

