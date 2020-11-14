1 rescued, hospitalized after North Miami Beach home catches fire

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was pulled to safety and taken to the hospital after a rear efficiency at a home in North Miami Beach caught fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and North Miami Beach Police units responded to the home near near Northeast 19th Avenue and 178th Street, Saturday morning.

“At approximately 4:56 [a.m.], 911 received a phone call of smoke in a house,” said MDFR Chief Christopher True.

First responders arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the efficiency.

Police and fire rescue crews teamed up in order to save the person, who was unable to get out of the house.

“Upon arrival, our crews found [officers] had located a victim, and we were able to pull them out with the assistance of the North Miami Beach Police Department,” said True.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames shortly after.

Officials said another person inside the home was able to escape by themselves.

The victim who was pulled out of the house was transported to the hospital in unknown condition

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

