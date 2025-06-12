NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been rescued from the water after a boat capsized.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the intercoastal area in front of the Haulover Marina, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the overturned 40-foot vessel.

Fire Rescue officials said a person is safely out of the water and being assessed by first responders.

Divers searched the area of the vessel to find other victims out of precaution, but did not find anyone else.

It’s unclear how the boat capsized.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.