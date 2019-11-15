1 presumed dead after Brightline train hits SUV in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - One driver is believed to be dead after a Brightline train struck an SUV in Aventura.

Video showed a white SUV crumpled against the front of a Brightline train near 200th Street and Biscayne Boulevard around 3:30 p.m., Friday.

Witnesses said the car was stopped on a track when the train hit and dragged it until eventually coming to a stop.

Aventura Police have not yet confirmed if this was a fatal accident.

The incident has caused heavy traffic in the area. Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes until the scene has cleared.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.