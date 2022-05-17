FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Florida City Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue have responded to a residential area after a reported shooting injured one person.

Tuesday evening, just after 3 p.m., 7Skyforce hovered over the area of 810 SW 6th Place where 39 markers stood as evidence of bullet casings.

Shot spotters coordinated the position and detected the shots that were fired.

One person was injured and has been transported to a nearby hospital.

Officers are investigating and are searching of a white sedan that left the area.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

