MIAMI (WSVN) - A bad crash in Miami closed down an area near Northwest 47th Avenue and 7th Street.

On the scene were two badly damaged vehicles and a massive hole in a storefront.

7News was also there as someone was being handcuffed and taken into custody.

Police have not yet released any more information about the accident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.