SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An animal attack against a man led to two dogs being killed by deputies and the victim being hospitalized in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a robbery incident in the area of Southwest 172 Avenue and 161 Street on Monday afternoon when they heard screaming from the backyard.

Deputies ran to the area and found the man being attacked by two large dogs, and deployed their Tasers, leading the dogs to disengage.

The dogs reengaged shortly after, forcing the deputies to fire their weapons.

“One of the deputies deployed his electronic device, the dogs disengaged. Unfortunately, they re-engaged, at which time deputies were forced to discharge their service weapons, striking both dogs,” said MDSO Det. Samantha Choon.

Afterwards, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived on the scene, and paramedics airlifted the victim to a local hospital.

7Skyforce captured the bodies of the two dogs covered by a yellow tarp in the backyard of the home, as well as the airlifting of the injured victim.

According to officials, the man was bitten in multiple locations during the attack. He is currently in stable condition.

Deputies blocked off the area near the home where the attack took place.

Area residents told 7News they have questions after they noticed roaming dogs attacking their farm animals.

“I wanna know what dog it is,” said an area resident.

The identity of the victim is currently unknown.

An investigation is currently underway into the incident. MDSO said that Internal Affairs detectives will also investigate the deputies’ firing their weapons.

