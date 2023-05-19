MIAMI (WSVN) - A person was found injured after someone opened fire in a Miami neighborhood.

Officials said Miami Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 68th Street just before 3 a.m., Friday.

Authorities found a person suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene.

Miami Fire Rescue arrived on the scene to treat the victim.

Details are limited as detectives continued to investigate the incident.

