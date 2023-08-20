SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was left mangled after a deadly drive in South Miami Dade.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a black Cadillac sedan collided with a pedestrian around 3 a.m. causing the vehicle to rollover and leaving it destroyed.

The pedestrian, an adult male, died on the scene, while the driver of the Cadillac was left injured after crashing into the side of a strip mall building along US 1 near Southwest 272nd Street.

First responders cut out a person from the car which was propped up against the building.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue reported that once the occupant was extricated from the car, they were airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center as a trauma alert. Their condition is said to be stable, however, their exact injuries remain unknown.

US 1 was shut down for most of the early morning while officials conducted a preliminary investigation.

Authorities, including the Traffic Homicide Unit, continue to investigate what caused the crash.

