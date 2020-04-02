$1 million in cocaine seized from freighter on Miami River

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities said they made a big drug bust inside a freighter that was crossing the Miami River.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, about a million dollars worth of cocaine was found hidden on the freighter, March 18.

Officials said the ship had arrived from the Dominican Republic, and a drug-sniffing K-9 alerted agents to the 90 pounds of powder hidden on one of the pallets.

CBP officials later shared pictures of the large haul.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.