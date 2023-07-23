NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a severe rollover wreck in Pelican Harbor Marina, causing the boat ramp to close down Sunday morning.

The crash happened along Northeast 79th Street in North Bay Village, where the car resulted being flipped upside down and engulfed in flames.

Cameras caught the police extracting a man from the water shortly after the wreck, who is now in custody. Fire rescue also responded to the scene but it’s unclear if anyone was transported for medical attention.

A tow truck is standing by as crime scene technicians finish collecting evidence from the vehicle.

Police suspect the crash was due to a chase, however, details about what caused it remain under investigation.

