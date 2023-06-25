MIAMI (WSVN) - Heavy police presence in a shopping center after an overnight shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.

Officers responded in emergency mode to Northwest 22nd Avenue and 11th Street to investigate a call of a shooting outside of El Palenque Night Club approximately after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, a male was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was immediately transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, listed in critical condition.

Crime Scene Investigations are also at the scene, focusing on two vehicles found in the parking lot of the shopping complex where the shooting occurred. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Witnesses said they heard two gunfire shots.

Tow trucks arrived later in the morning at the parking lot to tow one of the vehicles involved, according to officials.

Police have not yet reported who they’re looking for as the potential shooter or if they have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Miami-Dade Police.

