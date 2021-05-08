1 killed in wrong-way crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a wrong-way crash in the city of Miami that killed one person and left another critically injured.

The crash happened on the westbound lanes of State Road 836 near Northwest 17th Avenue, just after 7:30 a.m., Saturday.

According to FHP, a black Hyundai was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of 836 when it collided head-on into a white Nissan. One of the cars got caught on fire.

The driver of the Nissan died on the scene while the driver of the Hyundai was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

FHP and police have shut down 836 and advise drivers to take alternative routes of Northwest 36th Street, West Flagler Street and Southwest 8th Street.

