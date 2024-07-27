HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a violent overnight crash in Homestead that left one person dead.

Homestead Police officers responded to the scene of the single-vehicle accident in the area of U.S. 1 and Northeast 15th Street, early Saturday morning.

The impact left the Honda sedan involved ripped in half outside of an auto dealership, just before 2:30 a.m.

The victim’s body was seen covered with a tarp next to the mangled vehicle.

Police have not identified the victim or specified what caused the crash, as they continue their investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.