SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been killed in what police have described as a traffic fatality in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce HD hovered above police units blocking the intersection of Southwest 152nd Street and 127th Avenue, north of Zoo Miami, just after 6 p.m., Friday.

A vehicle was seen partially covered with a yellow tarp and with bullet holes in the driver’s side door.

Investigators have not specified whether the victim died as a result of gunfire or a crash.

Police are searching for a silver Lexus that fled the scene.

Officers have shut down Southwest 152nd Street, from 117th to 133rd avenues, while they continue to investigate.

Traffic was seen backed up near the scene of the incident.

