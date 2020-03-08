1 killed in NW Miami-Dade drive-by; 3 at large

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the people responsible for a drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that left a man dead.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Northwest 79th Street and 10th Avenue, just before 11:15 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said two men were shot at. One of the victims died on scene.

The other was uninjured.

Police said three subjects, a woman and two men, were seen fleeing eastbound on Northwest 79th Street in a light colored vehicle.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.