NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have confirmed a fatality following a crash along Interstate 95 in North Miami.

Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash along the southbound lanes, just south of Northwest 135th Street, at around 9:20 p.m., Sunday.

Traffic cameras captured backed-up traffic after troopers shut down the express lanes near the scene of the crash.

Troopers have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

