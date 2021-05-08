1 killed, gunman at large after shooting at Wendy’s in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the man who, they said, shot and killed another man during an argument at a Wendy’s restaurant in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the incident took place inside the fast food restaurant in the area of Northwest 119th Street and 27th Place, just after 6:20 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said an employee who tried to intervene was punched in the face by one of the men engaged in an altercation.

Police said the other man pilled out a gun and shot the man who had punched the employee.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and pronounced the injured man dead.

The employee was treated at the scene and released. No one else was hurt.

Officials said the shooter fled the scene and remains at large.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

