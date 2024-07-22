(WSVN) - A driver has died after slamming into the back of a cement truck during rush hour.

The fatal wreck happened on the Florida Turnpike near Northwest 74th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade on Monday morning.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed the car severely damaged and debris scattered across the roadway.

The driver was rushed to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

