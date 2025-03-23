HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash in Homestead that left one person dead.

Homestead Police units responded to the scene of the single-vehicle wreck between Northeast Fifth Drive and North Flagler Avenue, just after 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Cameras captured the vehicle after it struck a cement pole.

Investigators said the crash resulted in one fatality, but did not provide further details about the victim.

Police said speed may have been a contributing factor, as they attempt to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

