MIAMI (WSVN) - An overnight fiery crash involving two cars on Interstate 95 in Miami left one person dead, led to a ramp closure and triggered a search for the driver who, authorities said, appeared to have fled the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck along the southbound, just south oif Northwest 79th Street, early Saturday morning,

According to FHP, the driver of a dark blue BMW sedan was traveling southbound when it rear-ended a gold Nissan sedan, at around 4:10 a.m.

The impact sent both vehicles hurtling several hundred feet before they came to a stop in the outside lanes of the highway.

Detectives said the Nissan became fully engulfed in flames while the driver was still inside the vehicle.

Investigators said the driver of the BMW was not at the scene of the crash when troopers arrived, so they believe the motorist ran off

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Authorities said the driver of the Nissan died at the scene.

The duration and severity of the fire left part of the roadway significantly damaged.

All lanes have since reopened to traffic.

As of late Saturday night, the driver of the Nissan remains on the loose.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

