1 killed, 6 hospitalized after wrong-way wreck in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and six others were taken to area hospitals after, authorities said, they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Miami-Dade that involved an SUV believed to have been traveling against traffic.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wrong-way wreck along Quail Roost Drive, near Southwest 113th Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Witness Julissa Mendoza said she was home when she heard the crash.

“It was 4:28. Two minutes later, we heard a loud bang,” she said. “Anything can happen in such a quick moment.”

Troopers described the crash as a six-car pileup. The impacts caused pieces of the vehicles, including tires, to fly across the roadway.

“I wanted to run and help them, like, ‘What do I need?'” said Mendoza, “’cause I’m a high school student in a medical program, so I was like, ‘What do I do?'”

Mendoza said she saw good Samatitans running to the cars involved to render aid to the people inside.

Investigators said a white Mercedes-Benz SUV may have been going the wrong way for several blocks before ending up on its side.

Officials said a person traveling in a white sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Hoping the best for the family ’cause, you know, just after Christmas, like what, two days after Christmas? It’s something shocking,” said Mendoza.

The surviving victims were transported to area hospitals. As of Sunday night, their conditions were unknown.

FHP had the roadway blocked for at least five hours before reopening it to traffic.

Just after 10 p.m., there was still crime scene at the scene. 7News cameras captured pieces of debris scattered onto the road.

Homicide investigators are attempting to determine whether drugs, alcohol or speeding may have played a role in the crash.

