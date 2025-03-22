MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was killed and four others were rushed to the hospital following a violent rollover wreck in Miami that detectives are investigating as a hit-and-run, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Northwest 54th Street and 17th Avenue, just after 9 a.m., Saturday.

Dramatic cellphone video captured witnesses attempting to render aid to the victims of the crash feet away from a bus stop and a Chevron gas station.

“No touch! No touch!” the man recording the video yells at witnesses looking into the overturned vehicle.

“I was so scared,” said witness Diben Ramandiagl.

Surveillance video shows the black Mercedes-Benz involved driving west on Northwest 54th Street before possibly crashing into the bus stop and rolling over. The moment of impact is out of the camera’s frame.

Witnesses said some of the victims were waiting at the bus stop when the Mercedes jumped the sidewalk.

“Two people sitting over there at the bus stop, they got hit by one car. I don’t know how … you can see it over there,” said Ramandiagl.

Investigators said paramedics transported five people to the hospital, where one victim succumbed to their injuries.

Back at the scene, crews flipped the Mercedes back right side up, as Miami Police’s Traffic Homicide detectives continued their investigation.

Officers shut down Northwest 54th Street while they investigated. It did not reopen to traffic until around 4:30 p.m.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

