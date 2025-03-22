MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was killed and four others were rushed to the hospital following a violent rollover wreck in Miami that detectives are investigating as a hit-and-run, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Northwest 54th Street and 17th Avenue, just after 9 a.m., Saturday.

Dramatic cellphone video captured witnesses attempting to render aid to the victims of the crash feet away from a bus stop and a Chevron gas station.

“No touch! No touch!” the man recording the video is heard yelling at witnesses looking into the overturned vehicle.

“I was so scared,” said witness Diben Ramandiagl.

Surveillance video shows the black Mercedes-Benz involved driving west on Northwest 54th Street before possibly crashing into the bus stop and rolling over, ending up on its side.

The moment of impact is out of that camera’s frame, but new surveillance video captured the moment of impact, as the luxury sedan struck the bus stop, sending three people flying into the air.

Witnesses said the Mercedes veered onto the sidewalk and smashed into the bus stop, destroying it, and sending the people who were sitting there flying.

“People sitting over there at the bus stop, they got hit by one car. I don’t know how … you can see it over there,” said Ramandiagl.

The cellphone video captured several people thrown around the ground in the aftermath.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said one person was ejected from the Mercedes, and another had to extricated from the car.

Investigators said paramedics transported five people to the hospital, where one victim succumbed to their injuries.

Back at the scene, crews flipped the Mercedes back right side up and onto a flatbed tow truck, as Miami Police’s Traffic Homicide detectives continued their investigation.

How the crash happened remains unclear. A third curveillance video shows a white pickup truck and a sedan ahead of the Mercedes before the Mercedes gets up on the sidewalk.

Another angle shows the Mercedes after it jumped the sidewalk while the pickup truck continues straight on the roadway.

Saturday night, 7News cameras captured two stuffed animals placed near the bus stop.

Officers shut down Northwest 54th Street while they investigated. It did not reopen to traffic until around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators said one of the surviving victims is listed in extremely critical condition, and the conditions of the other three range from serious to stable. A sixth person was evaluated at the scene and refused transport.

As of Sunday evening, police said they have not made an arrest.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.