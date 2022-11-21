WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight wreck involving three vehicles in West Miami-Dade left one person dead and three others injured, fire rescue officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 92nd Avenue, just before 12:10 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said that what started a fender bender turned more serious when a third vehicle struck the rear area of the other two vehicles and several pedestrians.

Officials said one person died at the scene.

“We had a total of four patients, and one was a fatality. We had another patient transported to the hospital,” said a battalion chief with MDFR.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

