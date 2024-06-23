SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on the Florida Turnpike in Sweetwater that left one person dead and sent three others to the hospital, leading to the closure of the highway.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the southbound lanes, near the off-ramp at Southwest Eighth Street, at around 9:15 p.m., Saturday.

Witnesses said a person was ejected from one of the vehicles involved.

MDFR officials said the highway has been shut down in both directions to allow a rescue helicopter to land.

Cameras captured air rescue searching over the canal near the highway.

Paramedics took the surviving victims to area hospitals. As of late Saturday night, their conditions are unknown.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Drivers who were stuck in traffic commented on the deadly wreck.

“I’m just praying for the tragedy that just happened and the families affected,” said a woman.

“Sad, like, I pray for her family, like I hope she didn’t have kids or anything like that. I just pray for the family right now,” said another woman.

Investigators said a total of three vehicles were involved, as they continue to investigate.

