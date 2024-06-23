SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on the Florida Turnpike in Sweetwater that left one person dead and sent three others to the hospital, leading to the closure of the highway.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck along the southbound lanes, near the off-ramp at Southwest Eighth Street, at around 9:15 p.m., Saturday.

MDFR officials said the highway has been shut down in both directions to allow a rescue helicopter to land.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Investigators have not specified the number of vehicles involved, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.