MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and three others were taken to the hospital following a violent crash involving a car and a Miami-Dade Transit bus in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the wreck on Northwest 32nd Avenue and 212th Street, Sunday morning.

One person was left in critical condition and two others were taken to the hospital via air rescue for treatment.

Miami-Dade Transit officials confirmed that one person who was in the car died from their injuries.

It’s unclear whether or not there was anyone on the bus other than the driver.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

