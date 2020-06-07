1 killed, 2 injured after attempted traffic stop leads to crash in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed and two other people were taken to the hospital after, police said, two cars collided following an attempted traffic stop in Opa-Locka.

According to Miami-Dade Police, one of their aviation units spotted a white Dodge Charger speeding from the scene of a shooting, just before 4:15 a.m., Sunday.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull over the Charger near the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 135th Street, and that’s when, investigators said, it crashed with a Ford Mustang.

The impact caused the driver of the Mustang to be ejected.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews transported the two people inside the Charger and the driver of the Mustang to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Upon arrival to the hospital, the driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead.

Authorities are investigating the crash and whether or not the occupants of the Dodge were involved in the nearby shooting.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.